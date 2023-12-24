1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

AKAM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.62. 984,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,412. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

