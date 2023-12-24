1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,669 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,898 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

