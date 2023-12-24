1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after acquiring an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.95. 1,713,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

