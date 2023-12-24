1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,261 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $164.28. 2,599,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,204. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.73. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

