1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,602 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 483,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 377,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.05. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $81.92.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

