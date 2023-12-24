1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2,178.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,619 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. 1,017,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

