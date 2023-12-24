1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 250,229 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

