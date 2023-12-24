1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after purchasing an additional 377,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,816,000 after acquiring an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,696,000 after acquiring an additional 254,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,844,000.

NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 385,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,968. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

