1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 591,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,466. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $104.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

