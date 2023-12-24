1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,849. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.96 and a 1-year high of $138.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.48. The stock has a market cap of $850.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

