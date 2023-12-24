1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.76. 719,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $244.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,139 shares of company stock worth $5,817,157. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

