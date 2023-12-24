1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,680,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.46. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

