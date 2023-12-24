1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.23. 1,629,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,611. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

