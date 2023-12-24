1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $197,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.71. 35,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $185.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.29.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.



