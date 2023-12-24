1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.71% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,831. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $355.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

