1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,448 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,736 shares. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.