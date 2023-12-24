1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.58. 965,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,250. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.56 and its 200-day moving average is $284.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

