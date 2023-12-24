1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,997 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.49. 628,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

