1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49,834 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,170,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 13,387,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,033,127. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.