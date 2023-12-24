1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 65,488 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,488 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,234,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,658. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

