1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 206,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.84% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 145,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS MLN remained flat at $18.22 during trading hours on Friday. 147,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

