1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,505 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.19. 2,388,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

