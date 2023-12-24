1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 103,568 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,568 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 3.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $35,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.37. 191,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.71. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.