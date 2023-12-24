1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after acquiring an additional 137,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 346,187 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,190,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $98.27. 366,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,960. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $98.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

