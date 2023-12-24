1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 167,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.16. 354,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,870. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $261.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

