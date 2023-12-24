1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 74,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.62. 564,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $224.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

