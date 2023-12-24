1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,757 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 4.26% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 558,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,008,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 320,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

GSSC traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $63.65. 30,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,326. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $64.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $515.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

