1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,265. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
