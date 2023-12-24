2,190 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

