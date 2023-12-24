247,872 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 247,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,838,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OWL opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

See Also

