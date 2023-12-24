273,250 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up 1.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 129,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA XME opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

