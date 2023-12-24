3EDGE Asset Management LP Acquires 2,128 Shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI)

3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF comprises about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 7.24% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

BATS BKGI opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

