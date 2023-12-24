3EDGE Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 279.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $131,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $51.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

