3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys 9,915 Shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. TCW Transform Systems ETF comprises 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NETZ. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS NETZ opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

