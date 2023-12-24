3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 5,004,067 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,004,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,860,000. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 10.4% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 159.87% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 132,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

EJAN stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

