3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $1.43 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGLD opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Cuts Dividend

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.