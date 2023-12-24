3EDGE Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 214,926 Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 214,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,000. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.12% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,366,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

