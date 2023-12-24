3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 378 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC)

3EDGE Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS NULC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.03.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.