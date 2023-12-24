3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 112.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

3M stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

