40,000 Shares in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 41,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62,333 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 19,422.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,923 shares of company stock worth $967,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APLT stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

