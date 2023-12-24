8,771 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,771 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

