9,241 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

