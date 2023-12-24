Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is McBroom & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 4.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Shares of ACN opened at $354.45 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

