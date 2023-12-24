ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Position Boosted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084,241 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.20% of ACV Auctions worth $53,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

