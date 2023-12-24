Advocate Group LLC Acquires 11,549 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.07. 863,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

