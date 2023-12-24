Advocate Group LLC Acquires 2,445 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $297.93. 415,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,623. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.81. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

