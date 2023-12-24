Advocate Group LLC Acquires 4,676 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

