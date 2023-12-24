Advocate Group LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.92. 3,426,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,039,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

