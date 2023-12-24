Advocate Group LLC Buys 98,883 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 993.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in BCE by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

BCE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

