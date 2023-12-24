Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 343,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.21. 1,134,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,102. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

